LPL Financial LLC Acquires 41,109 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $277,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.61. 14,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.