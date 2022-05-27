LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $357,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 253,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,764. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.