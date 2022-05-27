LPL Financial LLC Has $208.35 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $208,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 192,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,946,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.