LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $230,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.33. 55,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

