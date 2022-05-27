LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $194,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,639,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.02 and a 200-day moving average of $427.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.