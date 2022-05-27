Lua Swap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,462.89 or 1.00138154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.