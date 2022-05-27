Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Earnings Results

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

LU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 114,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,822. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 441.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 234,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

