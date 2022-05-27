Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.10

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 13127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Several research firms recently commented on LVLU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

