Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. 17,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,132. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lumentum by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lumentum by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lumentum by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

