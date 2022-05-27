Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Luna Innovations by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

