Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading Up 2.3%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($325.53) to €300.00 ($319.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.00.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.