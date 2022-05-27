M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:MWE opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.85) on Monday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52 week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £59.76 million and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.39.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.