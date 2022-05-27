Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.