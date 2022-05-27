Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on M. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 398,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 235,621 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

