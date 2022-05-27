Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

