Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.94 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.