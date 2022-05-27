Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maiden by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

