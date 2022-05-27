Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,023. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $316,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

