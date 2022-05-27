Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.21) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.59).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 258.59 ($3.25) on Tuesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175.65 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.70 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

