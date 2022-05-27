MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 2.8%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 303,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,716,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

