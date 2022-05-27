ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.17.

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.92 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $124.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 210,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

