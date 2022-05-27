MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 466,289,521 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

