Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.62.

MPC opened at $99.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $100.36.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

