Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 334.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markforged by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 471,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.