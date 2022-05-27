Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 407.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology by 129.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the period.

FINM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

