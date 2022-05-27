MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. 582,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.