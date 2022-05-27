MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will post $194.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.40 million and the lowest is $191.56 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $155.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $684.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.77 million to $686.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $744.65 million, with estimates ranging from $723.30 million to $766.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 3,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

