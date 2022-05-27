MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $425.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.