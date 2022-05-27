Maven Securities LTD Reduces Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,712 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in ironSource were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $2.94 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

