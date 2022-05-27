Maven Securities LTD Sells 339,964 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 339,964 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after buying an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $16,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.