Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 410 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $249.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $262.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Murphy USA Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.