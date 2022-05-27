Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $83,000 Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after buying an additional 447,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 441,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 320,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NATI opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

