Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $84,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

CPRT stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

