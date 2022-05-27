Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 131,960 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,083,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,556 shares of company stock valued at $961,498 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

