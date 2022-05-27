Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 48,441 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,441 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ciena by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.57 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

