Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,988 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after acquiring an additional 378,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

