Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAXN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 66.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.