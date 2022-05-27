Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.32.
Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile (CVE:MYA)
