McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $326.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

McKesson stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,598. McKesson has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.32.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,807 shares of company stock valued at $15,260,262 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

