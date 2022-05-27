MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. 1,117,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.09. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.25.
About MDM Permian (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDM Permian (MDMP)
