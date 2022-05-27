MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $1.58 on Thursday. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.33.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MedAvail by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the period.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

