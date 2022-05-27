MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 24,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 25,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MediaCo during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. grew its holdings in MediaCo by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDIA)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

