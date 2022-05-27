MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 24,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 25,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.
MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter.
MediaCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDIA)
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
