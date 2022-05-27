Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,096,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after buying an additional 3,776,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,901,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

