MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 232000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
MedX Health Company Profile (CVE:MDX)
