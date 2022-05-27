MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 175.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

NYSE MET opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

