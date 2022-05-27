MetLife (NYSE:MET) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in MetLife by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

