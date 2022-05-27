Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $28.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,258.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,090. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,310.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,434.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $56,711,184. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

