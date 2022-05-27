MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 1,124.3% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,152. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

