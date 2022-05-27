MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.83. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

In other news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,655 shares of company stock worth $122,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 54,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

