Michael C. Forman Purchases 5,488 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 834,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

